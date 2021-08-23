Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.57. 4,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,478. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

