Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $71.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,840.00. 23,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

