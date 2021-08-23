Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.