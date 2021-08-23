Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. 68,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

