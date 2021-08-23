Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.93. 462,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

