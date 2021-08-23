Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,499 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $584.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

