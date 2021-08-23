WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Downgraded to “Sector Peform” at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector peform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIR.U. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.81.

Shares of WIR.U stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.77. 20,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$21.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

