WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WPTIF. TD Securities lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

