WOWswap Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00016271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $66,136.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00162283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.49 or 0.99920686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01017052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.21 or 0.06715198 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.