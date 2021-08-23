Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR opened at $57.93 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

