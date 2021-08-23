Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.93 or 0.00306095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.00 million and $3,843.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,505 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

