Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,057. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

