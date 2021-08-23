WeTrust Hits Market Cap of $800,419.40 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $800,419.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

