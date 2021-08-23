WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $49.62. 2,275,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.