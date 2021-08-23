West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $450.90

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $450.90 and last traded at $446.57, with a volume of 242850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.51.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

