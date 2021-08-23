Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $340.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

