Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

