Wedbush Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $13.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM opened at $163.52 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

