WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.80. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.