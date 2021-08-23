WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

DIS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.27. 105,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

