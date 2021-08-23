Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 7,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 710,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

