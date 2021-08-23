Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $113.18 or 0.00228589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $529,018.23 and approximately $68,292.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

