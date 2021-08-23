Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

