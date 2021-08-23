Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 56,934 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,934 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. 37,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

