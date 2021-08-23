Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,763 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.14% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $21.06. 58,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 93.26. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.