Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. 23,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $147.31. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

