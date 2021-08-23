Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.55. 20,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,475. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

