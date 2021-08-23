WandX Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, WandX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a total market cap of $101,421.12 and $118.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00823492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

