Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.94. 383,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

