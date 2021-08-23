Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th

Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Vtex had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $361,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Vtex’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

NYSE:VTEX opened at $22.92 on Monday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.