Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $3.87 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Voyager Token has a market cap of $860.63 million and approximately $569,702.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00007729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00821679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

