Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

In other news, insider Andrew O’Keefe 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, engages in formulation, packaging, distribution, and sale of vitamins and supplements. It offers a range of supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and superfoods. The company markets its products through pharmacies and health food stores under the Herbs of Gold, VitaHealth, VitaScience, and VitaLife brands.

