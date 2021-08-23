Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $455.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

