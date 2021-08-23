Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.03. 1,496,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,298,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.