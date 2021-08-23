Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 180.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 111,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

