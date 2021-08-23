Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.
VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 180.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 111,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
