Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 413,594 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $176,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,868,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,564,778. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

