Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $150,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.22. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.