Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $174,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.67. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $425.51.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

