Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $189,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

