Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $158,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of RNR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $187.48. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.91.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.