Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $237.40 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $237,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $193.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

