Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $227.37 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $227,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.66 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $450.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.46. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

