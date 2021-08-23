Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,084.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $263,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.