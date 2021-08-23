Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,033. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

