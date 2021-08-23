Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $99,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.86. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

