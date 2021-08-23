Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.10 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $28.84 or 0.00058542 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $19.10 million and $85,252.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,942 coins and its circulating supply is 662,127 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.