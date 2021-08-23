Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 381,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,396. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

