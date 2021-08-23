Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

