Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

