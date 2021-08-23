Valor Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00821393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

